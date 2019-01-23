Tynemouth cafe extends opening hours due to demand

A busy cafe has extended its opening hours to cope with demand.

No.14 Cafe in Tynemouth has expanded its opening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evening to become a bistro.

Set up by self-confessed food fanatic Joanne Blakey, No.14 has quickly become well regarded for its home cooked, freshly made food and now serves up a selection of tapas, gourmet meals, homemade desserts and freshly sourced cheese, along with an eclectic choice of wine, beers, lagers and soft drinks.

Joanne said: “I have always loved food and when I worked abroad I would travel far and wide to sample local fare, knowing that one day I would produce my own unique style back home.

“I’m delighted that this is what I’ve been able to create and through word of mouth customers have travelled to sample our food.”

Joanne, who has taken on another chef, added: “We are totally committed to using the best, most local produce in our dishes and source local ales and beers, which our customers and the local trade really appreciate.”

She added: “I am over the moon that the café has been such a success in such a short period and am looking forward to this new chapter.”

No.14 will now be open until 11pm every Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings.