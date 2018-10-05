Tynemouth guest house to feature on Channel 4 show

One of Tynemouth’s oldest guest houses is to star on TV.

No 61, the 18th century guest house and tea room on Front Street, will feature on Channel 4’s Four in a Bed reality show.

The garden at No 61 in Tynemouth.

It will be competing against three other establishments next week in a bid to win the ‘Best Value’ title, with No 61 appearing on Monday, October 8, at 5pm.

The guest house was taken over by Stephen Minns and his husband, Neil McWhirter, in September 2017, who have worked to transform it into a boutique-style hotel offering high standard en suite accommodation with a friendly, welcoming service.

The couple, who relocated from Leighton Buzzard to Tynemouth to take over the business, said: “A while ago one of Neil’s cousins suggested we should move to the North East and run a B&B, it was a bit tongue in cheek really, but a year later here we are.”

“Moving to Tynemouth was a great life choice for us,” said Stephen. “Neil was working as a manager for UCL Medical School, so this was a great opportunity for us to utilise all our experience and run our own business.

The Dickens room at No 61 in Tynemouth.

“We found No 61 and fell in love with it. It is full of period features, is just 100 metres from the coastline and Tynemouth Priory and Castle.

“I was really keen to take part in the show. It is a great opportunity to really put No 61 on the map and to be able to showcase Tynemouth to a huge audience.”

“We’ll be sitting watching the show with all our friends in the local when it airs and we can’t wait for everyone to see what a gem No 61 is.”