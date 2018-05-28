Tynemouth ice hockey player earns UK call up

A young sports star has got his skates on to earn himself an international call-up.

Up-and-coming ice hockey player Lucas Campion has been chosen to represent the UK after a gruelling selection process.

The 11-year-old, from Tynemouth, was chosen for the Under 11 national team taking part in an international tournament in Bratislava, Slovakia, in June.

The young forward, who first started skating when he was seven-years-old, is now on the books for the Billingham Stars ice hockey team, where he his captain for his age group.

His mum Samantha said: “We are so proud of him.

“He’s worked so hard for four years and this shows his commitment and dedication to the game.

“He’s absolutely elated to be picked for the national team.”

The Kings Priory pupil first got a taste for ice skating at the artificial rink in Tynemouth before taking it to the next level at Whitley Bay Ice Rink, impressing coaches with his co-ordination.

Over 12 months, more than 100 participants have taken part in events around the country to secure a spot on the Under 11 team.

Coach Mark Saunders said: “I am genuinely thrilled with the development in a great many of the players who have taken part in the U11 CTS and PO10 events since November last year.

“The standard of performance in the current U11 age group is so much higher than that from just two years ago.

“It is clear to see that the additional opportunities provided to the U11 age group is having a seriously good impact on development.

“It is fantastic to see.”

He added: “All of the players involved in the PO10 events produced excellent performances and I am inspired by the skill and competence levels.”

Lucas will join his team-mates in flying to Bratslava on June 20 for the five-day event.

The family has to raise around £950 to fund Lucas’ trip to Bratislava.

Anyone who wishes to sponsor him can contact Samantha at samantha.campion15@yahoo.com