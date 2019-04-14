Tynemouth is one of the North East's top places to live

Tynemouth has kept its spot in an annual list of the top places to live in the North East.

It is among 10 places in the North and North East named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain Guide, published today.

Tynemouth, which topped the regional list last year, keeps its place in the top 10, thanks to 'its buzzing town centre and classy take on beach life. '

This year's best place to live in the North and North East accolade has gone to York, which was last year's overall winner.

The local list also includes Allendale in Northumberland; Ouseburn, Newcastle; Beverley, East Yorkshire; Boston Spa, West Yorkshire; Driffield, East Yorkshire; Leeds city centre; Pateley Bridge, North Yorkshire; and Saltaire, West Yorkshire.

The title of Best Place to Live in Britain has this year gone to the medieval city of Salisbury for the first time.

The Sunday Times supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from employment, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses robust statistics, including exclusive, up to date house prices provided by Habito and TwentyCi, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel.

The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations are places where everyone can thrive.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor, said: "Finding our very own best place to live now feels more important than ever, for our wellbeing and wealth, happiness and health. Wherever you are on the property ladder The Sunday Times has championed 101 locations across the UK, and crowned one lucky winner, that we think is a great place to make a home.

"This year we were looking for community spirit along with convenience and culture. There is so much going on around the country, and so many great places that the choice was a hard one."

Check out the Sunday Times Best Place to Live in Britain Guide at thesundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive