Tynemouth MP gives his support to wear it pink fundraiser

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell is preparing to show his colours to support a charity.

The Labour Member of Parliament will be adding a splash of pink to his usual attire to support Breast Cancer Now’s wear it pink fundraiser on Friday.

Mr Campbell is calling for his constituents to join him and thousands of others across the UK to sign up and take part in wear it pink which takes place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Anyone can take part in wear it pink – either wear something pink, or hold a pink themed event, and donate to Breast Cancer Now.

Mr Campbell said: “Breast cancer is still the most common form of cancer in the UK. Each year around 11,500 women and 80 men lose their lives to the disease.

“Wear it pink is great way to come together with friends and family to have fun whilst raising money for Breast Cancer Now’s vital research.

“As a Breast Cancer Now Ambassador I am proud to raise awareness of the impact of the disease locally, and to support and advocate for Breast Cancer Now’s research. Breast cancer affects so many people in our area so I hope that everybody in Tynemouth constituency will get involved this October and support this very important cause.”

Baroness Delyth Morgan, chief executive at Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are really grateful for the enthusiasm and support shown by the MPs at Westminster.

“We hope that by wearing pink, Alan Campbell will encourage his constituents in Tynemouth to get involved and fundraise in their homes, schools or workplaces, and help us to continue to fund world-class research into this devastating disease.

“Wear it pink is a fantastic opportunity for communities across the UK to come together, have fun and show their support to this very important cause.”