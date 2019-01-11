Tynemouth MP hits out at fishery decision

A government decision to close a local fishery has been criticised by an MP.

Tynemouth MP Alan Campbell has criticised the government’s move to close the drift net salmon fishery off the north east coast.

Officials have decided to close the heritage fishery, where a small number of licences allow local fishermen to catch salmon using drift nets.

The closure took place on January 1 – three years earlier than planned.

Speaking about the decision, which was announced two weeks ago, Mr Campbell said: “The government has been intent on closing the fishery for a number of years.

“It seems it has less to do with conservation and more to do with the lobbying of landowners with valuable fishing rights.

“Fishermen understand stock conservation and the environment. Their livelihoods depend on it.

“But their livelihoods are precarious and the closure of this fishery will make it harder.

“If the government is determined to press on with the closure then fishermen must be fully compensated.”