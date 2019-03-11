Tynemouth pupils on their marks to help Fairtrade

Hundreds of children were out running in support of an international organisation.

Students from Kings Priory School in Tynemouth raised more than £200 for Fairtrade as part of a series of events held in the school.

Harriet Baker and Adam Telford were among the Kings Priory School pupils taking part in the Fairtrade events.

The fundraising also saw the pupils raise awareness of Fairtrade and how it not only benefits those directly involved, but also their communities.

Last year, children in Year 2 were able to achieve the Fairtrade ‘Fair-aware’ award, but this time they were aiming to go one better with the coveted Fair-active award.

During the Fairtrade fortnight, children baked Gingerbread men using Fairtrade products, while also completing a Gingerbread run designed to raise the profile of this worthy cause.

Adam Telford, six, said: “It was a really fun way of raising money so Fairtrade can help more places, but also letting everyone know when they go to the shops that if they buy food with a Fairtrade sticker on, it might be more expensive, but will help those who need help.”

To supplement the whole school activities, Year 2 spent a half-term exploring the origins of Fairtrade, how people can support the farmers and the amazing advances that happen within communities due to Fairtrade involvement.

Harriet Baker, six, said: “It is important to learn about Fairtrade as when we are older we will know all about the work it does and we can buy Fairtrade items to support farmers and their families.

“Fairtrade helps those who live in towns and villages, as well by building hospitals and schools.”

To complete the Fairtrade fortnight learning experiences the children participated in African Fairtrade cooking workshops and also Fairtrade smoothie-making using peddle power bikes.