Tynemouth surveyor shortlisted for prestigious award

A Tynemouth-born surveyor has been shortlisted for a top national award.

Sophie Angus has been shortlisted in the Facilities, Construction & Property category at the National Rising Star Awards, run by professional women’s career hub WeAreTheCity.

Sophie, a surveyor within the industrial agency team at CBRE Leeds, is one of ten shortlisted finalists.

The Awards are the only award ceremony of its kind to focus solely on the pipeline of female talent below management level.

She was nominated by Richard Sunderland, CBRE Leeds’ MD and Executive Director.

Sophie, who joined the firm on the graduate training scheme in 2015, said: “I am delighted to be shortlisted for this prestigious award and particularly proud to be flying the flag for Yorkshire and the North East as the only regional finalist.

“I feel strongly about championing females in their career progression and would like to be able to lead a successful team in the future and hopefully be seen as a role model to someone looking to further their own career. WeAreTheCity is a valuable hub and champions professional female career growth.”

“It’s an interesting and pivotal climate for women in general at the moment, with the focus on closing gender pay gaps, realising more women represented at Board level and an understanding that the abuse of power towards women at any level will no longer be tolerated.”

Sophie is also a member of CBRE’s Junior Board, providing support to the senior Leeds management, by coming up with new initiatives and training to help drive the team forward from both a ‘next generation’ and female perspective.

In addition, Sophie is currently Chair of the committee and a founding member of POP (Perspectives on Property) Magazine, an internationally recognised bi-annual, e-magazine written by graduates and apprentices, providing a platform for next generation surveyors to showcase their work and achievements.

She often assists school and University students on work experience placements, and having successfully undergone the APC process in 2015-2017, she currently mentors other graduates who are coming through the process.

Richard said: “I am delighted that Sophie has been shortlisted for this worthwhile award and it is fantastic that she is representing the north as the only finalist outside of London in this category.

“Sophie is a valued and respected member of the business and is an excellent ambassador, championing graduates and showing immense initiative in the wide variety of projects she undertakes.”

Voting is currently open and can be accessed by visiting https://risingstars.wearethecity.com/rising-stars-shortlist-2018/facilities-property-construction-2018/