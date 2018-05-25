UK’s biggest inflatable park set to open in North East

The biggest collection of inflatable games and challenges is set to hit the north east before being rolled out across the country.

Inflatable Planet, created by the team behind the world’s biggest inflatable 5k run Gung-Ho!, features 16 huge inflatables.

Doors open for families at Walker Activity Dome on Monday, May 28, while there will be separate evening sessions for teenagers and adults.

The inflatables, which include a sticky wall, bungee run, gladiator joust, climbing tower, disco dome and huge ball games, amongst others, will fill every inch of the Dome’s huge sports hall every weekend and during school holidays.

TV presenter Alex Winters, one of the team behind Inflatable Planet and Gung-Ho!, said: “We have absolutely loved bringing huge inflatables to people all around the country, including the North East, with Gung-Ho!, but wanted to provide a more permanent option for families.

“We have spent a full year imagining, designing and producing Inflatable Planet and we are beyond thrilled that Newcastle is our premier location, the first in the UK.

“These obstacles are so much fun to use.

“We are so excited to offer this amazing experience to young people, but also to give adults the chance to roll back the years and feel like kids again.”

He added: “We’ve all seen shows like Ninja Warrior, Total Wipeout, Fun House and Gladiators, and now Inflatable Planet will give us all the chance to play for real.”

As well as offering discounts for toddlers, free adult entry with children and sessions specifically for older people, Inflatable Planet will also be putting on a Community Hour after school every Friday with a reduced entry fee.

Walker Activity Dome manager Steven Duke said: “We think long and hard before entering any new relationships, but with Inflatable Planet we have found the perfect partner.

“They are experts in the field of inflatables and as soon as we looked through the plans they had for our sports centre we knew we were onto a winner.”

Find out more at www.InflatablePlanet.co.uk