Venues to open their doors for Heritage Open Days

A host of attractions and buildings will be opening their doors to help visitors learn more about North Tyneside’s past.

The annual Heritage Open Days, supported by North Tyneside Council, has more opportunities than ever, with events taking place over two weeks. Nearly 40 events are planned from September 6 to 9, and September 13 to 16.

There will be an array of exhibitions, shows and guided walks, and a number of venues will open their doors, all free of charge.

Coun Sarah Day, council cabinet member for culture, sport and leisure, said: “I am delighted that once again so many buildings and locations usually closed to the public or charging for admission will be open for free.

“There is plenty to see, visit and explore, and I’d encourage people to come along and find out all about it during the Heritage Open Days.”

Among those taking part are Dove Marine Laboratory, Wallsend Memorial Hall and Wallsend Masonic Hall, The Old Low Light, Tynemouth Lighthouse, Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade and Segedunum Roman Fort.

For a full list visit www.heritageopendays.org.uk

Thursday is the launch of The Wooden Dollies of North Shields book, with poetry, songs and stories at North Shields Library, at 10.30am.

On September 15 and 16, Cullercoats Community Centre has a wartime display and model of the village. In-house writers will give readings on September 15, at 2pm, and on September 16, at 7pm, Kelvin Wilson gives a talk.