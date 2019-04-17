Views being sought on local NHS services

Residents keen to influence the future of the NHS in North Tyneside are being encouraged to have their say this month.

Independent health and care champion Healthwatch North Tyneside is launching ‘What would you do?’ to encourage people in the area to share their views about what changes to local NHS services should look like.

Local NHS organisations have been asked to work out what changes will be made locally to help make the NHS better and Healthwatch wants to hear from residents about what they think is most important to them.

They can give feedback in an online survey and events are being held around the borough.

For more information visit www.healthwatchnorthtyneside.co.uk/what-would-you-do

Iain Kitt, chairman of Healthwatch North Tyneside, said: “We know that the NHS only works when people’s voices are heard. This is a once in a generation chance for local people to help decide where this extra money from government should be spent in our NHS services in North Tyneside.

“We want to hear from as many people, groups and communities as possible.”

He added: “We want to hear about what works, what doesn’t and how people think local health services should be improved. No matter how big or small the issue, we want to hear about it.

“Sharing your experience with us is quick and easy, and could make a big difference.”