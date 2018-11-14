Views sought on health services

A charity is asking residents to share details of the health and social care services they use.

Healthwatch North Tyneside, an independent champion for people using health and social care services in the borough, wants to know which services people are using, what is good and what could be done better.

Anyone providing feedback will be entered into a prize draw. Information will be shared with service providers and commissioners.

The survey, which closes on December 6, is available at www.healthwatchnorthtyneside.co.uk/whatmatters or call 0191 263 5321 for a paper copy.

Sokhjinder Morgan, joint chairman of Healthwatch North Tyneside, said: “This is a great opportunity to share your experiences of the services that really matter to you.

“It’s the 70th year of the NHS and we want to celebrate services which provide excellent care and find out about any areas where improvements can be made.

“Healthwatch North Tyneside is here to make sure local people have their say.”