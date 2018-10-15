Views sought on North Tyneside’s polling stations

Residents are being encouraged to put forward their views on ways to improve electoral polling stations.

North Tyneside Council is to carry out a review of its polling districts and polling places.

It will look at the suitability of polling stations and how they meet the needs of the electorate.

During the review, details of the existing arrangements and the proposals put forward by the Acting Returning Officer will be made available at North Tyneside Council’s HQ and on the council’s website.

The formal consultation period runs until December 7. Comments should be sent to Electoral Services, North Tyneside Council, Quadrant East, The Silverlink North, Cobalt Business Park, North Tyneside NE27 0BY

Alternatively email elections@northtyneside.gov.uk

All North Tyneside residents may make representations or comment on the proposals.

Comments are particularly welcomed from any person or body with expertise in access for people with disabilities. Anyone making representations should, if possible, give alternative places that may be used as polling places.