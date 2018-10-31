Views sought on shaping services at North Tyneside Council

Thousands of residents are being asked to help shape council services and give their views on the local area.

More than 4,000 people in the borough will receive a residents’ survey questionnaire, offering them the opportunity to evaluate services provided by North Tyneside Council and suggest improvements for the local area.

Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “I have always pledged to be a listening mayor and take the views of our residents very seriously.

“The residents’ survey is one way of allowing us to see what our residents’ priorities are and how they feel we can improve the services we already provide.

“With the help of our residents over the past few years, we have continued to make great improvements to the borough and our services, despite facing continued government cuts.”

Households selected to take part in the survey are chosen at random and all feedback remains anonymous and confidential.

Residents have until November 23 to complete and return their questionnaire in the pre-paid envelope provided.

The survey is being managed on behalf of the council by Ipsos Mori.