Village pub to re-open after a major refurbishment

A village pub which has stood the test of time for more than 300 years is to re-open after a major refurbishment.

The Black Horse Inn, in Monkseaton, has stood empty since August.

But now it has been given a new lease of life by Whitley Bay lads Danny Cox and Phil Campo with the Black Horse Street Food Kitchen and Bar opening its doors on Friday.

The pair – who have worked for places including Newcastle City Hall, Newcastle O2 Academy and across Europe through their promotions company – are aiming to create a thriving hub of great foor and entertainment.

They have secured the services of award winning Chef David Hallam and his cohort Elliott Wright.

The menu will be offering the likes of shawarmas, flatbreads, uniquely designed burgers, vegan options and various other street food-inspired dishes, plus a traditional Sunday lunch.

Danny, director of the operating Pub Company, Coco Leisure Ltd, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming many familiar faces to the venue from the world of football, boxing and music, keep your eyes peeled for our announcements.

“We have invested in a top-notch culinary team and I am sure we will have a major impact locally once we open.”

Phil added: “As a coastal lad myself, I am extremely excited to be part of such a great and historical venue. With the likes of The Left Luggage Room and Omni breathing new life into Monkseaton, we are both so pleased to be part of the resurgence.”

The Black Horse Street Food Kitchen and Bar will open its doors with a Soul and Motown night featuring Keith Martin from Metro Radio 2’s The Soul Show on the decks from 6pm till late.

The Black Horse will be open seven days a week with food initially Wednesday through Sunday only, and will be offering a special drinks promotion throughout the festive period.