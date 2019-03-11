Vintage venue to showcase Wedding Open Day

Couples are being offered the chance to see how their wedding could look at an historic venue.

The Linskill Centre in North Shields is holding a Wedding Open Day to showcase the vintage venue.

Officials say the quirky building, which was recently shortlisted as a finalist in the North of England Wedding Awards for Outstanding Customer Service, offers a blank canvas for the unique day.

Built in 1932, the much-loved community hub hosted its first wedding in 2012, with interest growing year on year.

The open day will be held on Saturday, March 16, from noon to 3pm, with visitors offered the chance to win a wedding.

The prize includes exclusive use of the wedding halls, foyer, bar and garden for the big day and set-up the day before, as well as table linen, use of its in-house sound system and a designated wedding co-ordinator to help bring your big day to life.

As well as the competition, the open day will give couples the chance to see the venue in all its glory as Trevelyan Hall will be dressed for a wedding with white linen, sashes, bunting and fairy lights.

The day will also include local wedding suppliers on hand for advice, inspiration and demonstrations, live entertainment and a complimentary canape and drinks reception for the first 50 guests.

For more information about the event visit www.facebook.com/weddingsatlinskill/ or contact the centre on 0191 257 8000 or email weddings@linskill.org