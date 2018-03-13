Vision for Smith’s Dock is revealed

Developers of Smith’s Dock in North Shields have revealed for the first time their site-wide masterplan vision.

It shows the extent of the new Tyneside community, with many of the planned residential and public realm phases visible.

At Smith's Dock are Guy Ackernley of Urban Splash, George Clarke, Mark Latham of Urban Splash and Nigel Brewer of Place for People.

The reveal comes ahead of the creation of 90 new homes at the waterside development, many of which have just been launched for sale.

Eighty of the properties will be housed within the waterfront Smokehouses; the two buildings – designed by Simpson Haugh– will comprise a range of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom properties each offering amazing views of the River Tyne and will be ready for occupation from early next year. Prices start from £125,000.

Stuart Wheeler of Simpson Haugh said: “It’s incredibly exciting to see Smokehouses take shape, one of the first phases of the Smith’s Dock masterplan we’ve been developing with Places for People since 2009.

“In collaboration with Places for People and Urban Splash, we’re creating unique, light-filled and spacious homes, the quality of which sets a benchmark for the rest of the development of the landmark site.”

A further 10 homes, known as Fab House, are designed by North East TV star and architect George Clarke in conjunction with TDO Architecture, and stand adjacent to the three-storey Town Houses launched at the scheme late last year.

George said of the Fab Houses, which start from £225,000: “I am thrilled that we can now show buyers around these homes. What we’re creating here are proper family homes that are spacious, well planned and will encourage family living.”

Tom Lewith, director, TDO Architecture said: “We are delighted to have contributed to this pioneering project. Fab House is the culmination of a rewarding design collaboration with George Clarke and extensive R&D with SIG Off-site. Modular construction has a vital role to play in reaching house building targets and as a young practice we’re excited to be part of this.”

Added Nigel Brewer of Places for People: “I’ve been involved in this project for many years now and it really is exciting to have reached this stage – with the masterplan evolved into a real deliverable vision for how Smith’s Dock will continue to be transformed. It shows just how we’re working to make the whole area make for a wonderful community; it’s an important historic site and its redevelopment is the epitome of true regeneration – with diverse home designs, sensitively designed public spaces and the reopening the stunning waterfront.”

Concluded Guy Ackernley, director of residential sales at Urban Splash: “The Smokehouses and Fab Houses bring more options to Smith’s Dock; it’s a demonstration of how varied we want the residential offering to be here and means that we can now offer properties across a much broader price spectrum.

“We’ll have some amazing apartments on offer from a great, first time buyer friendly price point, of £125,000 through to the last remaining three-storey family homes on offer in the Town House first phase of the scheme. Help to Buy is available on some homes too too, making these homes an accessible option

for local customers.”