Volunteers dig in to spruce up North Shields town centre

Green-fingered volunteers dug in to help breathe new life into North Shields town centre.

Volunteers from the North Shields Chamber of Trade and Commerce, North Tyneside Council, VODA’s Good Neighbours project and the Phoenix Detached Youth Project got their hands dirty to plant 2,500 bulbs in Northumberland Square on Monday.

The bulbs were bought by the Chamber’s committee as part of its commitment to ensure the town is an attractive place to live, work and visit.

David Bavaird, chairman of the North Shields Chamber, said: “This is a great example of what makes North Shields special.

“We have had volunteers young and old come down to help with the bulb planting, it is community spirit at its best.

“Northumberland Square is right in the heart of North Shields and is a beautiful area dating back to Georgian times.

“We want to make sure that the area is taken care of and looks its best so that can all take pride in our town.”

Mike Burgess, project manager of Phoenix Detached Youth Project, said: “The young people here are volunteering their time to make a positive difference to the community.

“They have done an excellent job and it’s nice for people to see that young people of North Shields do care.”

Coun John Stirling, cabinet member with responsibility for environment, said: “I’m delighted we could play a part in organising this event. It was a fantastic piece of work that required a lot of effort from everyone involved and I look forward to seeing the fruits of their labour when the plants blossom in the spring.

“As part of our Love Your Street campaign, we have been looking at ways for us to maintain our borough and make sure it always looks the best it can, so to see local residents, businesses and charities work together on a bulb planting like this is amazing.”

Northumberland Square was designated a conservation area in 1975 and is cited as “the closest thing on Tyneside to the iconic Georgian squares of Edinburgh, Dublin, London and Bath”.

For more information on the event or the Chamber and its #OneNorthShields campaign go to facebook.com/OneNorthShields or tweet @NorthShieldsCOC