Volunteers hand out special Christmas hampers

Teams of volunteers helped deliver some Christmas joy to older residents in the community.

Volunteers from the Royal Voluntary Service delivered hampers packed with festive treats, thanks to support from the Asda Foundation, to people supported by the national charity.

Annmarie Rocks, senior co-ordinator at the Asda Foundation, said: “We were proud to be supporting Royal Voluntary Service with its Christmas hamper deliveries again this year.

“It’s the time volunteers take to chat with clients that makes the difference.”

