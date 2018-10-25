Volunteers sought to clean North Shields beach

Volunteers are being sought to help with a beach clean.

Marine conservation charity Surfers Against Sewage (SAS) is organising its biggest Autumn Beach and River Clean.

One event will take place at Fish Quay Sands, North Shields Fish Quay, North Shields, on Sunday, October 28, from noon to 2pm.

Equipment is provided and anyone who would like to go along is invited to meet up at the blue buoys by the Low Lights Car Park just before noon.

For more information, visit www.sas.org.uk/regions-reps/

Since its launch in 2011, this project has seen over 28,000 volunteers remove 80,000kg of marine plastic pollution (the equivalent of over 19,500 bin bags) at 932 Autumn Beach Clean events.

Ben Hewitt, director of projects and campaigns at SAS, said: “The scale of this clean – the biggest autumn clean across the UK – will provide us with vital data to inform the Government’s decisions on a new deposit return scheme.

“We need a simple scheme that includes all bottles and cans.

“After our beach cleans we will be able to specifically show the range of bottles and cans ending up polluting our beaches and rivers.”