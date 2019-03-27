Volunteers sought to help cancer patients

Volunteers are being sought to help people affected by cancer and life-limiting conditions.

The Macmillan Support Service, provided by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, offers free one-to-one advice and support sessions for patients, their families and carers.

It is keen to hear from people who can give a few hours a week to escort patients to and from the North Tyneside Day Hospice service at North Tyneside General Hospital.

For more information contact the North Tyneside team on 0191 2934376 or email macmillan.support@nhct.nhs.uk

Rachel Gray, Macmillan support services lead, said: “Volunteers make a vitally important contribution to our service and there are a range of roles available for people who would like to get involved.

“We are particularly keen to hear from people who would like to spend a few hours a week to escort patients on the journey to and from their homes to the day hospice, travelling with them on the minibus and helping them back into their homes on return.

“Volunteering is a rewarding experience where people can learn new skills and help people in the process. Full training is provided to all of our volunteers and we would love to hear from people who are interested in the opportunities available.”

The Macmillan volunteers are part of the trust’s Northumbria Volunteer Service.