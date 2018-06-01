VOLUNTEERS: Spreading joy of books

Ahead of National Volunteers’ Week, I would like to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to our reading helpers across North Tyneside who have supported local children with their reading.

Across the region an average of 11 per cent of children fail to reach the required level when they leave primary school.

This is something that Beanstalk, a national literacy charity, feels very passionately about.

To help combat this we recruit and train volunteers to go into primary schools and nurseries and support children who have fallen behind in their reading.

We use a consistent approach, supporting in school twice a week and working one-to-one with three children.

The sessions are child-led so we find out what their interests and hobbies are, and find books that the children will enjoy in order to share our passion for reading.

Our trained reading helpers do a great job listening, supporting and encouraging the children, which in turn increases their reading ability and gives them so much more confidence.

If any of your readers are interested in joining, have a look at our website www.beanstalkcharity.org.uk or call our office on 0845 450 0307 for more details.

We provide full training and support and would love to welcome them to the north east team.

Lorna Nicoll

Beanstalk Co-ordinator North East