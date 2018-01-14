Volunteers wanted for new programme

North Tyneside VODA is currently recruiting volunteers aged 50 and over to take part in Friends of North Tyneside, an exciting 12-week volunteering programme.

To give people the chance to find out more about the scheme, meet other volunteers and try their hand at some of the activities they might be involved in, two free taster sessions are taking place on Wednesday, January 17, at 10.30am and 1.30pm at the Cedarwood Trust in North Shields.

Volunteers will get to help either pre-school children, young adults or older and isolated residents in the borough in planning and delivering a range of sessions and activities that will have a positive impact on people in the local area.

Ian Dodds, VODA’s centre manager, said: “These events are the chance for anyone aged 50 and over who is interested in volunteering to find out more about the Friends of North Tyneside programme, try their hand at cooking for the community, our ‘Business in a Box’ challenge and other fun and interactive activities.

“There’ll also be the opportunity to hear from previous participants and to meet like-minded people in a friendly environment. We are looking forward to meeting members of the community who have maybe found themselves with a bit of time on their hands and want to use that, and their skills and life experiences positively to help other people.”

Booking is not essential but for catering purposes confirm attendance by emailing ian.dodds@voda.org.uk