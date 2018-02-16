Walk your way to health this spring

A North Tyneside leisure centre is launching a new weekly event to help families keep fit.

Hadrian Leisure Centre will be holding the first of its family health walk sessions on Sunday, February 18.

These walks are an excellent way for the whole family to get out and about, improve fitness and meet new people.

Led by an experienced walk leader, the walk will follow a route through Rising Sun Country Park.

Boasting a nature reserve with ponds, woodlands and extensive grasslands; a farm and countryside centre, the site is a haven for wildlife and an ideal place to relax and enjoy the great outdoors.

The walk will start at 10.30am, but please meet at the Rising Sun Countryside Centre’s cafe around 15 minutes beforehand so that the walk leader can take a register.

Just ten continuous minutes of brisk walking every day can make you feel better, more energetic and improve your mood. Over time, it can lower the risk of serious illnesses like heart disease and type 2 diabetes.

Everyone who attends the family health walks will be given a free swim voucher to use at the centre.

The walks will take place every Sunday.

For more information, call Hadrian Leisure Centre on 0191 6432025.