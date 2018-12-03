Wallsend business dives in to land prestigious award

A Wallsend-based business has made a splash by picking up a coveted national award.

SwimNE has been crowned Swim School of the Year at the Swim England National Awards 2018 after making it to the final two.

Founded in 2006, SwimNE has grown to deliver private and group swimming lessons to more than 2,000 children and adults across North Tyneside, Newcastle, Northumberland and South Tyneside.

The school, the largest independent provider in the North East, delivers Swim Safe sessions in collaboration with the RNLI and Swim England.

Phillip Groom, co-founder and director of SwimNE, said: “SwimNE was created with a simple aim: to encourage children to have fun in the water, and to enjoy their swimming lessons.

“Over the last 12 years, the swim school has grown, and we have continued to expand our range of services. We are now delivering lessons to thousands of swimmers each week, and we have created a strong reputation which I am immensely proud of.”

He added: “This award is fantastic recognition for the SwimNE team, who always go above and beyond to ensure that we deliver excellent service to our customers.

“I am delighted to accept the award on their behalf, and can’t thank them enough for their continued dedicated and enthusiasm.

“We’ve got some exciting plans for the future, and I look forward to building on the success already achieved as we continue to inspire a love of swimming in children across the North East.”

Jane Nickerson, Swim England CEO, said: “Whether it’s sporting success or someone giving up their free time to help others, the achievements of all our finalists influence so many.

“It’s important those who play a crucial role in swimming, water polo, synchronised swimming and diving are recognised. Their stories fill me with pride.

“All our finalists and award winners deserve the acclaim they receive for the wonderful activities they do to ensure our aquatic sports continue to thrive. Keep up the good work.”

For more information on SwimNE, please visit www.swimne.co.uk, contact hello@swimne.co.uk, or call 0191 281 7678.