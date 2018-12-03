Wallsend care home celebrates good inspection

A Wallsend care home has been given a good rating by inspectors.

Howden Care Centre, in Kent Avenue, was rated good overall by the Care Quality Commission plus good for all the core inspection themes of being safe, being caring, providing effective care, being responsive to residents’ needs and being well-led.

Inspectors said that people living in the home, which is run by Four Seasons Health Care, were safe and were well looked after by a caring team who treated them with kindness and compassion and respect for their dignity.

The inspectors reported residents enjoyed a positive relationship with the care team who knew them well.

The home has achieved customer satisfaction ratings averaging over 98 percent during recent months in feedback.

One resident said: “I think the staff are lovely” A family member said: “The staff are great and always willing to help.”

The inspectors saw there were sufficient staff on duty with the qualifications, right skills mix and experience to meet people’s needs in a timely way. They were trained and supported to do their jobs.

The team were knowledgeable about the people in their care. Each person had a care plan describing their individual care supports needs, their preferences, routines and interests, which enabled the team to provide a personalised service. Residents and their relatives were consulted as much as possible about the care plans.

The home was clean and there were systems in place to prevent the spread of infection.

There was a varied programme of recreational activities and entertainments People were supported to maintain a balanced diet and there were menu choices available at each meal. Individual dietary needs and food preferences were known and planned for.

Relatives are welcomed at almost any reasonable time, which helps residents to maintain contact with those closest to them.