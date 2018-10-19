Wallsend family step out to help raise charity funds

A Wallsend woman joined hundreds of others in a walk which held special memories for her.

Lisa Steel was among 250 people taking part in the CRY Heart of Durham Walk, raising funds for Cardiac Risk in the Young.

She became involved in CRY – which aims to prevent young sudden cardiac death (YSCD) and help those affected – after the sudden death of her brother David White in 2015.

Lisa was joined by her 11-year-old son Harry, who last year was named Young Fundraiser of the Year for his inspiring efforts to raise funds for CRY and Maggie’s Centre in memory of his dad, Stephen, who tragically died from cancer in 2016.

Since its launch in 2010, the 8k event has raised more than £65,000.

Dr Steven Cox, chief executive of CRY, said: “The people of Durham and the North East have always been so supportive in helping us to spread the word about CRY’s important work in the prevention of young sudden cardiac death – and this year was no exception.

“We received a wonderfully warm welcome as CRY took to the streets of the city, supported by local volunteers and encouraged by the fantastic Rock Choir!

“We would again like to thank Durham Amateur Rowing Club for its ongoing support and providing the perfect venue for our walkers to meet up before departure – a really important part of the day.”