Wallsend firm looks to the past to help people with a brighter future

A new project has been launched helping people back into meaningful employment after a long-term illness.

Kelly Oliver Dougall, of skills training provider and specialist carers Cygnet North East, has launched Create Your Future to help people with health conditions regain skills to ease them back into employment.

The programme looks at the economic and commercial history of Wallsend using art and creative writing as a means of getting people involved.

Kelly, who is based opposite Segedunum and the former Swan Hunter shipyard, said: “The course breaks down barriers between disability and employers, builds self-confidence and belief and at the end of the project we will have a number of pieces of art that we can showcase to the local community.

“We are looking for people who have a health condition and are facing or have recently been made redundant, or anyone who has been out of work for a few years, but feels ready to start thinking about work.

“If someone isn’t ready to work, but wants to meet more people and they enjoy art then we can help them.”

The programme already has success as Cygnet North East’s head of care John MacDonald was offered the post after he took part in job-ready skills training after suffering a brain injury.

Kelly said: “We’re hoping that by working with local businesses and the community we can have similar outcomes for some of our participants.”

For more visit www.cygnetnortheast.org.uk

Alternatively call 0191 908 9384.

Kelly is encouraging businesses to support the programme by giving talks, helping with activities or contributing stories about Wallsend in the past.