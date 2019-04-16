Wallsend man charged after pedestrian died in collision

Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision have charged a 20-year-old with causing death by dangerous driving.

Kyle Hutchinson, of Praetorian Drive, Wallsend, has been charged with one count of causing death by dangerous driving, three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and one count of causing death by driving while uninsured after his vehicle collided with two pedestrians outside the County Hotel Pub in Walker Road on September 23 last year.

Paul Collinson, 54, was one of the two pedestrians taken to hospital. He sadly died as a result of his injuries.

The other pedestrian, a 58-year-old man and the two other occupants of the vehicle were also taken to hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Hutchinson has been released on bail and is due to attend North Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on April 30.