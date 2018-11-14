Wallsend rugby players take to the pitch ahead of England clash

Young rugby players enjoyed a day to remember as they graced the same pitch as world-class internationals.

Wallsend Rugby Club’s Under 12’s side were nominated to play at Twickenham – the home of English rugby union – in front of a sell-out crowd of 82,000.

Wallsend RFC U12 v Scarborough at Twickenham.

They were given the chance last Saturday to take to the pitch ahead of the England v New Zealand match.

As well as being shown on Twickenham’s big screens, the youngsters also featured in the match day programme.

The players were then part of a guard of honour given to both sides as they took to the pitch for the match, shown live on television.

Wallsend Under 12s were nominated by their local RFU representative in recognition for all their hard work over the last two years, and how they have represented Northumberland RFU.

Players from Wallsend RFC and Scarborough RFC enjoy their time at Twickenham.

Player Max Matts said: “It was a brilliant experience and a once in a lifetime opportunity for a kid, I would love to do it again and it was one of the best days of my life.”

Brian Crozier, team manager, said: “That is one ticked off the bucket list. The kids and coaches have worked extra hard and been rewarded by a trip to Twickenham to see England play.”

Davy Davison, head coach, said: “The trip was awesome and the kids behaviour was impeccable, credit to the coaches, parents, and club.”