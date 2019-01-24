Wallsend woman completes Wall trek to thank hospital staff

A woman has thanked hospital staff for saving her husband’s life by handing over a cheque for £1,000.

Nicola and Lawrence Dobson went to The Northumbria Hospital in Cramlington to meet the teams that cared for him after he collapsed two years ago from a large blood clot on his lungs, which caused damage to his heart.

Lawrence was treated at hospital for two days before being able to go home, making a good recovery and returning to work six months later in a different role.

Nicola took part in a sponsored walk along Hadrian’s Wall, completing the 84-mile route over four days and raising £1,182 for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Bright charity, which provides the extras that improve patients’ experiences in hospital.

Nicola, from Wallsend, said: “Handing the money over to the hospital team was a magical time. The staff we met were so friendly and were very interested in what I had done and also the reasons for me doing it.

“We can’t thank the staff enough and I must admit that going back to the hospital for a happy reason was nice closure to what happened to Lawrence.

“Actually doing my walk was a great experience. Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t kind, which meant that it was much tougher than I thought it would have been.

“The staff who saved Lawrence’s life and everyone who’d sponsored me kept me going and all in all it was a fantastic experience that I will remember for ever.”

To find out more about Northumbria Healthcare’s Bright charity visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk/bright or call 0191 203 1354.