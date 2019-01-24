Wallsend woman completes Wall trek to thank hospital staff

Nicola Dobson (centre) hands over the cheque to nurse Laura King and Brenda Longstaff from Northumbria Healthcare's Bright charity. Picture by Gavin Duthie Photography.
A woman has thanked hospital staff for saving her husband’s life by handing over a cheque for £1,000.

Nicola and Lawrence Dobson went to The Northumbria Hospital in Cramlington to meet the teams that cared for him after he collapsed two years ago from a large blood clot on his lungs, which caused damage to his heart.

Lawrence was treated at hospital for two days before being able to go home, making a good recovery and returning to work six months later in a different role.

Nicola took part in a sponsored walk along Hadrian’s Wall, completing the 84-mile route over four days and raising £1,182 for Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s Bright charity, which provides the extras that improve patients’ experiences in hospital.

Nicola, from Wallsend, said: “Handing the money over to the hospital team was a magical time. The staff we met were so friendly and were very interested in what I had done and also the reasons for me doing it.

“We can’t thank the staff enough and I must admit that going back to the hospital for a happy reason was nice closure to what happened to Lawrence.

“Actually doing my walk was a great experience. Unfortunately, the weather wasn’t kind, which meant that it was much tougher than I thought it would have been.

“The staff who saved Lawrence’s life and everyone who’d sponsored me kept me going and all in all it was a fantastic experience that I will remember for ever.”

To find out more about Northumbria Healthcare’s Bright charity visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk/bright or call 0191 203 1354.