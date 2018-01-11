Wards are still closed at hospital

North Tyneside General Hospital continues to be affected by a flu and norovirus outbreak.

Wards 5, 12, 15 and 22 were closed yesterday and not open to visitors.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, on its website, states: ‘We know not being able to visit a relative or loved one when they are sick is hard and are doing everything we can to allow as much access as is safe – we are hugely grateful for the support our staff have received from the public and ask that this understanding continues.

‘In areas where visiting is open please remain vigilant: wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water – not alcohol gel.

‘Please do not visit if you have any respiratory or flu-like symptoms or any of norovirus or you will only endanger yourself, our staff and your loved ones.’

Outpatient services are unaffected.

Visitor restrictions are partially lifted for unaffected wards – visiting will be permitted for one hour from 2pm to 3pm and limited to two visitors per bed. On affected wards, full restrictions will remain in place at all times.

For more information visit www.northumbria.nhs.uk/norovirus-outbreak-update-visitor-restriction/