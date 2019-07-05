Dolphins have been spotted in the North Sea recently.

Dolphins have been spotted off the North Tyneside and Wearside coasts recently.

Now officers have issued a warning after reports of jet-skiers harassing the animal near North Shields Fish Quay on Thursday.

Acting Marine Sergeant Paul Spedding said all water craft users need to be responsible around marine life.

He said: “Everyone has a responsibility to protect our wildlife and anyone found to be in breach of any laws will be prosecuted.

“It is illegal to harass, feed, chase and touch marine mammals in the wild and we’re urging all water users to be respectful.

“If dolphins do approach you then maintain a slow, steady speed and refrain from turning back towards them.

“Keep your distance and never get closer than 100m.