Warnings given to nuisance tenants in North Tyneside

Nuisance neighbours in Wallsend were given an early morning wake-up call.

Eight households associated with crime and anti-social behaviour were visited at 8am by officials from North Tyneside Council and Northumbria Police as part of Operation Respect.

The joint initiative by the council and police saw people receiving last chance warnings or told eviction proceedings had begun on their homes following incidents of theft, burglary, drug offences and causing noise nuisance.

Some tenants received the notices because of their own behaviour, while others were warned due to trouble caused by their relatives.

Richard Mitchell, community and public spaces protection manager, said: “These joint operations with the police are proving to be very effective and are making a big difference to our communities.”

Wallsend Neighbourhood Sergeant Jill Hall said: “We work hard to ensure our communities are safe places to live and work without the fear of crime, harassment and anti-social behaviour, which can blight the lives of the law abiding majority.

“Our visits should send out a clear message that the police and council will not tolerate persistent anti-social behaviour and criminality.”

During the visits, tenants were warned that their tenancies will be at risk if further complaints are received.

And those in private rented accommodation were told that the council will help their landlord to evict them if their behaviour did not improve.

As well as speaking to perpetrators, the police and council officers delivered letters to neighbouring residents advising them of the joint action and encouraging them to report any further anti-social behaviour they witness.