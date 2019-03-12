WATCH: Rare blue lobster caught off North Shields coast

A rare blue lobster has been caught in North Shields.

The one-in-two million find was bought by Collingwood Seafoods, on North Shields Fish Quay, on Monday morning and caused a stir.

Tony McLean of Collingwood Seafoods with his blue lobster. Picture by Jane Coltman.

Manager Tony McLean said: “I’ve been here 14 years and never seen a blue lobster before. It was a jaw dropping moment. I took it around the Quay and people were fascinated.”

“I’m hoping to donate it to the Blue Reef Aquarium at the end of the week.”

He added: “I bought my usual box of lobsters when they were landed and it was in that.

“Some on the Fish Quay think it might be over 20 years since the last one was caught here.

“I did some research into it and it says its one-in-two million odds you find one.

Before donating it to the Aquarium, Tony is holding a competition on Collingwood Seafoods’ Facebook page for people to name the lobster.

Head over to their Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Collingwood-Seafood-350776268991259/ - to place your suggestion.

In the meantime, people are welcome to visit Collingwood Seafoods to see the blue lobster.