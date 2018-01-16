Weather will be no obstacle at new outdoor gym

Fitness fanatics can now enjoy a breath of fresh air while working out in a gym.

David Fairlamb Fitness, which this year celebrates 20 years of helping people adopt a fitter and healthier lifestyle, has created the North East’s first dedicated outdoor gym at its private training facility in North Shields.

The dedicated floodlit facility will provide access to a range of obstacles and fitness equipment such as monkey bars, gymnastic parallel bars and a climbing wall, designed to cater for the rapidly growing number of people now taking part in obstacle course-style challenges and the increasing popularity of training outdoors.

David said: “When we first set up our beach boot camps more than 10 years ago, people laughed and asked us who in their right mind would chose to train on a windswept, freezing cold beach in the North East.

“Our beach sessions, however, continue to grow in popularity as people increasingly chose to train outdoors in the fresh air.

“You would be amazed by the number of people who join us every week on Tynemouth beach, regardless of the weather and, to date, we have never had to cancel even a session.

“However, while people like to train outdoors, for a fully rounded training programme, it’s important to include more than just cardio and body weight training so our outdoor gym provides all the functional equipment you might find in an indoor setting with the added bonus of being outside.”

He added: “We are fortunate to have private outdoor space at our gym which we have been able to transform in to a dedicated training facility with all the equipment needed to get people obstacle course ready or get started with functional training.

“In many ways it’s like a playground for adults with a range of monkey bars and other obstacles to tackle; while this playground will be lots of fun, it will be hard work too but our team will tailor the exercises to individual’s abilities.”

David Fairlamb Fitness will be running specific small group training classes at its new outdoor gym initially every Wednesday and Friday evening but eventually offering daily classes for beginners to seasoned athletes.

The classes will be open to members and non-members on a pay as you go basis.

To find out more about outdoor gym classes or accessing the outdoor gym contact www.davidfairlambfitness.co.uk