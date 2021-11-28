Storm Arwen in the North East: Clear-up operations continue as Met Office issues new ice warning

Please see below the latest statement from Northern Powergrid, as released at 1.45pm on Sunday.

Rod Gardner, Northern Powergrid’s Major Incident Manager, said: “The storm was well forecasted and despite being prepared, Storm Arwen resulted in damage of a scale and intensity not seen for 15 years. Despite yesterday’s condition hampering our ability to travel and work at height, we did manage to restore power to 180,000 customers by various means available to us in day one of this event.

“We’re sorry that some customers are still without power despite the huge effort by our colleagues. We understand the impact this has on peoples’ lives particularly at this time of year.

“We worked into the night and did everything possible to restore as many supplies as we could. We have a lot of work still to do, but our dedicated teams will not stop until we complete all the work required.

“Due to the magnitude of the storm, our website was inundated with requests and was not able to keep pace with demand. We pride ourselves on being able to keep our customers informed and we are doing everything possible to keep people updated using all available channels including social media. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to address this.