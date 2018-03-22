Wedding fair is hailed big success

Couples planning to tie the knot flocked to a wedding fair.

More than 150 brides and grooms-to-be visited the event held at North Tyneside Register Office’s Maritime Chambers.

Organised by North Tyneside Council, it featured more than 25 exhibitors, including photography, wedding cakes, music, bridal wear and stationery.

And one lucky couple, Amy Michelson and Josh Baird, entered a prize draw on the day and won a free ceremony at the North Shields venue, worth up to £250.

Elected Mayor Norma Redfearn CBE said: “The fair was a resounding success and we’ve had brilliant feedback from visitors and exhibitors.

“Our registrars were delighted to show lots of couples around the wonderful venue and help many of them book their weddings.

“It was great that we were also able to invite local businesses to come along and exhibit their wares.

“We’ll definitely be looking to hold more wedding fairs in the future.

“I’d also like to say congratulations to Amy and Josh – I hope they thoroughly enjoy their special day.”

Bride-to-be Amy added: “We were so pleased to win the free marriage ceremony at Maritime Chambers. It’s such a beautiful venue, with stunning views of the Tyne, and we can’t wait for our special day.

“We really enjoyed the fair and got loads of ideas and contacts for our wedding.”

The Maritime Chambers, built in 1806, is a grade II-listed building, offering a choice of three rooms, with the biggest taking up to 70 guests.

For more information about holding your wedding at Maritime Chambers visit www.northtyneside.gov.uk