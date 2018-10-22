Whitley Bay artist selected for Yorkshire’s biggest art show

Work by a Whitley Bay artist has been chosen for Yorkshire’s largest art show.

Jacqueline Quinn is one of 12 RAW Talent artists to appear at the three-day art&York annual show, taking place at York Racecourse from Friday.

Jacqueline is being mentored by the team at art& as part of the RAW Talent programme, which provides 12 up and coming artists the opportunity to grow their passion into a business by providing business support, expert mentoring and subsidised space.

Victoria Robinson, one of the organisers, said: “We have been creating art events in Yorkshire for over ten years, which have grown from their beginnings in Holmfirth to the show we now hold in York and over that time, emerging artists have been asking for advice on key areas such as presentation, pricing, trade, and marketing.

“So RAW Talent grew out of not only our own experiences of running and taking part in other shows but also on the real needs of emerging artists.”

art&York has already launched the careers of 36 emerging artists over the past three years and inspired countless numbers of visitors.

Jacqueline, a printmaker, said: “My work is about the feeling of a place, a time, the weather, a stand of trees, the earth.

“My images are drawn from my love of the northern landscape, its sharp craggy features, soft moss and heather, cup and ring marks, the moon and sacred symbols.

“Being part of the Raw Talent programme has given an enormous boost to my work and focus.

“Almost all of my energy and time this summer has been spent in the studio making new work towards art& and that has pushed me creatively, which is what every artist wants.

“It’s a logistical challenge to have everything ready to go and the tension…and excitement is building!”