Whitley Bay author launches her second novel

An author who helped inspire a video that went viral in North Tyneside is promoting her second novel.

Sue Miller was spurred into writing after years of working for communities.

Her first novel, 20/20 Vision They Didn’t See It Coming, is a dystopia concerning a community struggling to survive in a world where there is no room for sentiment.

Sue’s second novel, Blind Spot, came out in the summer and she will be speaking about her work at a free event hosted by North Tyneside Library Service in Whitley Bay on November 15, at 6pm. Doors open at 6pm, but booking is essential on 0191 643 5390.

Earlier this year, Sue worked with friends Chris Ainsley and Stephen Mason to turn one of her poems about Whitley Bay into a short film called We’re Coming Home.

Sue said: “Building confidence is a huge part of any writer’s journey.

“Apart from friends and family, I’ve had a lot of encouragement from the writing community in general and the wonderful local library service. I’d have given up long ago without that.

“I’m really excited about Blind Spot. People connected very well with the characters in 20/20 Vision and wanted to know more about what had made them the way they were so Blind Spot is a prequel.

“It’s still a dystopia, but it’s about things that are very dear to my heart; the impact of the way we’re brought up on how we turn out and the fact that even small actions can make a big difference.”

Both novels are available at Amazon and www.facebook.com/suemiller2020author/

Sue is a regular at North Tyneside’s Writers’ Circle, Poetry With Friends and the Xchangers.