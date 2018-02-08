Whitley Bay burglar jailed

A burglar has been given a prison sentence after he was arrested by officers following an incident at a popular eatery in Whitley Bay.

Michael Thomas Surtees, 30, of no fixed abode, targeted bottles of Champagne, gin and tequila at Elder and Wolf on December 23. He was jailed for 19 weeks.

Neighbourhood Inspector Michelle Caisley said: “This type of crime causes harm to both individuals and businesses within our community and we are delighted one person is already behind bars.

“We will continue to take robust action against anyone found to be involved in this type of crime in the area.

“Police are already, and will continue, to work closely with partners using all powers available to tackle those involved, and prevent re-offending.

“We actively encourage anyone who is experiencing any issues to contact their local neighbourhood team.”

Operation Gotham was launched to tackle acquisitive crime in Whitley Bay and North Shields. It involves targeted patrols being carried out throughout these areas in order to identify and deter offenders.

As well as Surtees being jailed, a number of suspected criminals have been charged so far this year.

A 42-year-old man was charged following a burglary of Nicholson’s butchers, Whitley Bay, where £3,300 was stolen from the premises. He has been remanded in custody.

Two 16-year-old males and one 14-year-old male have been charged with burglary after intruders broke into the Victoria Court care home, in Cullercoats, on January 13 and stole beverages, crockery and a fire extinguisher.

A 34-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman have been charged following an incident of theft from a motor vehicle in Whitley Bay. The man has also been charged with possession of a knife and assaulting a PC, and is being remanded in custody.

Anyone who wants to report an incident or has any information to provide can do so by calling 101 or reporting online at www.northumbria.police.uk/contact