Whitley Bay business duo to face up against Dragons

A Whitley Bay duo are preparing to step into the Dragon’s Den as they look to earn financial support.

The founders of north east protein snack Oatein will go toe to toe in the UK’s most fearsome business environment when they enter the Dragon’s Den on BBC Two.

Co-founders John Paul Gardner and Andy Dixon, who first met in the boxing ring, have launched the Whitley Bay-based healthy snack firm, which produces a growing range of protein-fuelled treats.

The pair – who have now sold more than 2.5 million bars, flapjacks and cookies in supermarkets, pharmacies and speciality health outlets in 55 countries worldwide – will enter the Den in the hope of securing investment to maximise their chances of building on the lucrative UK health snack market.

Aiming to win over the Dragons, the duo admitted beforehand that their number one target for investment on the hit BBC show was serial entrepreneur and long-standing Dragon Peter Jones.

John Paul said “We are thrilled to be appearing on the latest series of Dragons’ Den.

“Our products are designed, manufactured and packaged in the UK, but it has always been the hardest market for us to penetrate.

“Our products have been really successful all around the world, but now we’re really keen to increase our presence on our own doorstep.

“We see a partnership with a Dragon as a great way to kickstart that.”

Both men have more than a decade of experience in the nutrition and health and fitness industries.

The pair decided to include tasty, sweet flavours in their products to appeal to the health-savvy consumer’s sweet tooth whilst providing the health benefits of complex carbs and a rich source of fibre and additional protein.

The snack firm began by producing its flagship flapjack, which combines healthy, slow energy release protein and oats, and has gone on to produce a wide range of products, including brownies, protein bars, cookies and peanut butters in a variety of flavours.

Oatein makes its appearance on Dragons’ Den on Sunday, on BBC Two, at 8pm.

For more information about Oatein and its products visit the website at www.oatein.com