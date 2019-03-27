Whitley Bay business fighting fit to win awards

A fitness business is in good shape after picking up two awards.

Whitley Bay-based Ocean Fit is the latest North Tyneside Business of the Month winner, and it also claimed the accolade as the Best Business in Whitley Bay in England’s Business Awards.

The company, set up three years ago by fitness professional Aaron Phillips, has enjoyed phenomenal growth from its town centre private training studio and now helps more than 120 local members to lead a fitter and healthier lifestyle.

Beginning its life with one client at a beach boot camp, Ocean Fit now provides a range of studio sessions in a private gym dedicated to small group and personal training, as well as its popular beach boot camps.

Aaron, who set up his first business in the town at the age of 19, wanted to create a town centre based fitness facility that would appeal to a wide range of people of all ages and abilities.

He said: “What a week for Ocean Fit; first we received an award as Whitley Bay’s best business, then were named North Tyneside’s Business of the month.

“Both awards mean an awful lot to a small business like ours, particularly as it was our members who nominated us.

“North Tyneside Council has provided invaluable support to me over the years; The Business Factory helped me to set up my first stage school business when I was only 19 and once again was there to offer advice and support in helping me to establish and grow Ocean Fit.”

Karen Westgate, project officer at North Tyneside Council, said: “We received a number of nominations from Ocean Fit members and some compelling stories about how Aaron has helped to transform their lives through exercise.

“It is great to see such a positive business thrive right in the heart of one of our town centres.”

North Tyneside Council’s Business Factory launched the Business of the Month campaign in 2017 to highlight the quality and variety of the businesses based in North Tyneside and to provide ongoing support to the borough’s new and existing SMEs.

Any SME in North Tyneside can nominate themselves or somebody they know to be crowned Business of the Month; simply provide a reason for selection and attend the monthly business coffee morning.