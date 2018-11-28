Whitley Bay business to host Christmas Experience event

An award-winning business is holding a Christmas themed event for local people.

Nicholson’s Butchers, in Park View, Whitley Bay, is inviting people to an evening of cookery workshops, sausage making demonstrations and providing tips to create the perfect Christmas table arrangement.

Other local businesses – including Kith and Kin, Omni and Philippa Flowers – will be on hand to run the different activities at the Christmas Experience Event.

Kathryn Meadows, whose grandfather opened Nicholson’s over 100 years ago, said: “Nicolson’s is much more than just a ‘typical’ butchers and we’re always adapting to meet the needs of consumers. We know events like these are popular with our customers.

“We’re really looking forward to the evening and helping our customers, including our regulars and those who are new to Nicholson’s, create the most delicious Christmas lunch.

“We are also delighted to be joined by nearby businesses – there’s a brilliant business community in the town and we’re always looking at ways to support each other and help each other to thrive.

“We are all proud to provide an excellent service to the community.”

It will take place on Thursday, November 29, from 5.30pm to 8pm. Guests will receive a drink on arrival, a goody bag (subject to availability) and the chance to win a Christmas family hamper.

No booking required. For more call 0191 2525250 or email info@nicholsonsbutchers.co.uk