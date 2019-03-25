Whitley Bay Carnival to be bigger in 2019

A popular event has been expanded to three days for the first time.

Whitley Bay’s home grown carnival will be much more than a single day in 2019.

Following the vision of local entrepreneur Lee Taylor, financial commitment from new sponsor north east housing association Bernicia, and long time supports on the ‘rainbow corner’ or Marine Avenue, the event will be staged over three days.

After the outstanding success of the 2018 carnival, Crab and Waltzer boss Lee Taylor was keen to grow the event over the late May bank holiday weekend.

The Whitley Whaler, The Venetian, DiMeo’s Ices and Pantrini’s have committed to double their support this year, and Bernicia has now put its weight behind the ambitious plans.

Michael Farr, Bernicia executive director of assets and growth, said: “The Whitley Bay Carnival has quickly established itself as a major north east event, delivering a huge financial boost to the local economy and showcasing the town.

“As a business committed to the north east, with many homes and tenants across North Tyneside, we are delighted to be able to support such a fantastic event enjoyed by many thousands of people.”

The Whitley Bay Carnival draws thousands of visitors and an estimated £450,000 in spending last year, backed by 2,000 volunteers from marshals to the costumed promenaders. Carnival clubs are running now in local schools and centres and are open to all.

For more information check out the web site www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk see Facebook @whitleybaycarnival or join the Facebook group @whitleybaycommunitycarnival