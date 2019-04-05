Whitley Bay Carnival will be out of this world

A musical juggernaut is set to open this year’s Whitley Bay Carnival.

Bombskare, renowned for its infectious ska anthems and skank, will open the carnival on Friday, May 24.

The nine-piece musical juggernaut has been tearing up stages the length and breadth of the British Isles, combining top quality dance-along songs with incredible stage presence.

Winners of BBC TV’s the UK’s Best Part Time Band show, Bombskare has been combining three-part harmonies with choppy guitar attacks and an explosive horn section since the last century.

Joining Bombskare will be Solar Radio DJ Sista Soul and the carnival’s own scratch Cantina Band.

The carnival event marquee will be dressed Star Wars style in a nod to the carnival’s Out Of This World theme and party-goers are reminded they can dress up for the part.

The family friendly Carnival Ball will be on Saturday, May 25, with the Baghdaddies and friends.

Tickets for both events go on sale next week at local venues and online via eventbrite.

Whitley Bay’s carnival is supported by a range of volunteers, with nearly 2,000 people involved in last year’s event from the marshals to the promenaders in the parade.

Carnival clubs reopen in schools after the Easter break, with the big promenade pieces already taking shape.

For more information check out www.whitleybaycarnival.co.uk see Facebook @whitleybaycarnival or join the facebook group @whitleybaycommunitycarnival