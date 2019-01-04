Whitley Bay club unites to help charity

A sporting club united for a charitable cause before Christmas.

Whitley Bay Sporting Club Under 13 girls and head coach Stevie Gardner had been looking to give something back to the local community.

The girls decided to help Bay Food Bank, aiming to collect 100 items of food if each player brought one item a week to training sessions between November and December.

But they exceeded their expectations when every player brought in more than agreed, and teams from across the club, players, parents and coaches, all donated to the cause.

Chairman Rob Nixon said: “This is a superb achievement. We feel it’s important to work with the kids to help support those in the community struggling and need support.”

Over the Christmas season, Bay Food Bank expect to hand out at least 30 parcels of food per day, ranging from larger family parcels to individual packs.