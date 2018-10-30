Whitley Bay dealership driving on with investment plans

A car dealership is planning the next stage of its development after investing £100,000 in expanding and improving its showroom facilities.

After buying the building on Foxhunters Trading Estate in Whitley Bay last year, Oakwood Specialist Cars has completed work on a 4,000sq ft indoor showroom and office area, as well as the first phase of expanding its forecourt and workshop.

Further development of the forecourt area is now being planned, as well as the development of a new preparation area opposite the dealership on the other side of Foxhunters Road.

Established in 2005, Oakwood specialises in sports cars, performance diesels and 4X4s.

It currently employs 12 people, and is expecting to create a number of new jobs as it continues to work towards increasing its annual turnover to around £5million.

Michael Miller, owner of Oakwood Specialist Cars, said: “Buying the premises was the best decision the business has ever made, and it has enabled us to create a much more welcoming and higher quality environment in which to welcome customers.

“The car retail business is evolving rapidly, and it’s essential to be able to offer customers a high quality environment where they’re happy and comfortable spending their time planning and discussing their purchase.

“Having the new preparation centre right over the road will make a big difference to the way in which cars are processed as they arrive.”

“We’ve got lots of other ideas for making further improvements across the dealership and will continue to add new features which will contribute to our continuing growth.”

Gosforth-based RMT Accountants & Business Advisors is working with Oakwood Specialist Cars on all aspects of its continuing development.

Anthony Andreasen, director at of RMT Accountants and Business Advisors, said: “Michael has a very clear idea for how he sees the dealership developing and we’re pleased to be part of helping to see these plans realised.”