Whitley Bay funeral services named among the best in Britain

A funeral director has been named among the best in Britain.

Whitley Bay-based Christopher Sample Funeral Services was named best small/medium sized funeral planner at the Funeral Planner of the Year Awards, run by funeral plan provider Golden Charter.

In addition to the accolade, the Woodland Trust has dedicated trees on behalf of the firm to be planted locally in recognition of the company’s achievement.

Chris Sample, owner of Christopher Sample Funeral Services, said: “This is massive achievement to win both the regional and national funeral planner of year, it shows how committed all of my family who work in the company are to giving the highest quality of service to our community and I am immensely proud of all them.”

“The reason for setting up Christopher Sample Funeral Services was to make funerals more affordable and to make families feel more involved in the funeral process and from our achievements so far this has been welcomed by the public of North and South Tyneside.

“We are a very proud member of Golden Charter and SAIF and are extremely overwhelmed to be recognised as one of their best performing funeral directors nationwide.

“We will strive to continue offering funerals at the most affordable prices and with highest standards of care and professionalism and we look forward to bright and successful future in the industry.”

Golden Charter CEO Suzanne Grahame said: “The respected and caring work of independent funeral directors within their local communities often goes unrecognised and so it gives me great pleasure to congratulate the team at Christopher Sample Funeral Services for their truly outstanding achievement in winning this national award.

“The award recognises the excellent service the team from Christopher Sample Funeral Services has delivered to their local community, by helping individuals through the funeral plan process and supporting families when they need it the most.”

The Funeral Planner of the Year Awards celebrate the independent funeral directors who are excelling in promoting pre-paid funeral plans, and by doing so providing peace of mind for families that everything is taken care of.