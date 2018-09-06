Whitley Bay home to new world record holders

A group of fundraisers have been confirmed as world record holders.

Earlier this year, friends of terminally ill Whitley Bay woman Julie Goulding organised a community attempt to see if they could beat the world record for the largest number of people to simultaneously take part in the 1970’s dance floor classic Oops Up Side Your Head.

With 333 people officially taking part at Churchill Playing Fields in May, organisers were confident they had smashed the existing record of 258.

And now they have received official confirmation of the record, a boost to their efforts of raising £20,000 to meet Julie’s treatment abroad and supporting the Positively Pink charity.

More than £2,300 was raised on the day.

The record attempt was spearheaded by Julie’s friend Helen Davis.

She said: “Whilst I was pretty confident that we had smashed the record, it has been a nerve-wracking wait for official confirmation as we had to submit video evidence to prove exactly how many people had participated.

“We are all absolutely delighted that our efforts have been officially recognised.

“It was a day that we will never forget; it was amazing to see so many people come together to support Julie.”

Julie, 52, was diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2015, but after completing her treatment and a double mastectomy received the devastating news that the cancer had spread throughout her body and her illness was terminal.

Friends of the loving mum and grandma have helped to set up a Just Giving page, with a target of raising £20,000 to help meet the cost of vital immunotherapy treatment, which she is relying upon to prolong her life.

Anyone interested in helping Julie reach her fundraising target can donate at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/julie-goulding